Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection

BOSTON – John Wensink hardly hesitated – and it was before Trent Frederic had notched a goal and dropped the gloves.

During the first intermission of the Bruins’ tilt against the New York Rangers – a showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference – on Saturday night, the former Bruins heavyweight met with the media to reflect on Lunch Pail A.C. Era Night.

When asked who he thought would best fit in to that rough-and-tumble time period of Bruins hockey, Wensink immediately thought of Frederic.

“Yeah, I think he might be a little biased because he knew me as a younger kid,” Frederic added with a smile.

Wensink has long been a fan of the Black & Gold’s rugged forward and the Frederic family, having formed a connection with them in St. Louis where he settled after his playing career and began a construction business. Wensink also coached Frederic during the Quebec Pee Wee tournament.

“I love the kid…I love the way he plays,” said Wensink, who began his NHL career with a three-game stint with the Blues in 1973-74. “He’s a great kid. His family is just a top-notch family. I pull for him a lot. But I’m a Bruin fan and I pull for them all the time. I never miss a Bruins game.

“If I’m tied up doing something, my wife Rhonda, she records it. If I come in at night or even the next morning while I’m having my coffee, I quickly turn it on and go through the commercials and I go through it. But I watch just about every game.”