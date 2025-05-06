Bruins Secure Seventh Overall Selection in 2025 NHL Draft

BOSTON – Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was looking at the glass half full on Monday night.

While there was disappointment that Boston moved back two spots in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, Sweeney expressed excitement with the Black & Gold having the seventh overall selection next month in Los Angeles.

“We're still picking in the upper echelon of the Draft, which we haven't done for a significant time period,” said Sweeney. “So, we feel very comfortable in terms of where the top seven picks are and we'll get a good player and an impact player, regardless of the disappointment of moving back a couple spots. That's just the nature of the lottery.”

The Bruins finished with the league’s fifth-worst record and had an 8.5 percent chance to secure the first overall pick. But with the New York Islanders landing the No. 1 selection and Utah Hockey Club winning the second draw to move up from No. 14 to No. 4, Boston slid back two spots to No. 7, which was as far as they could fall under the rules of the lottery.

Sweeney said that Boston will explore all options with the No. 7 pick, including the possibility of trading up for a higher selection. The Bruins last had the seventh overall pick in 2000 when they selected Swedish defenseman Lars Jonsson.

“If you have a chance to win the lottery, I'm sure you receive phone calls in terms of whether or not you'll ever move that pick,” said Sweeney. “At seven, you still may, difficult to move up from there, but we'll do our due diligence in terms of what teams may want to jockey around and we still feel very comfortable about the scouting that we've done and the player we're going to get it at seven if we decide to stay there.”

Boston is also leaving its options open when it comes to what type of player or position it may target at No. 7.

“I don't think we're going to be anchored in, whether it's positionally…we're just trying to take the best player that has a chance to be the best player in the National Hockey League that he's capable of being,” said Sweeney. “We always value the hockey sense, you always value skating, always value how competitive a player is, and you try to take the best player that you possibly can. We're just in a position now where we're drafting in an area that we haven't been for some time, and we expect to add an impact player.

“I think the stakes are a little higher, and they should be…like I said, you're trying to evaluate players that are impacting your hockey club. You do find players that trickle down and impact later on as well, but I think you have to expect to hit your pick when you're picking where we are.”