Frederic Pots Two as Bruins Take Down Tampa

BOSTON – Trent Frederic and five other Bruins scored to pace the Bruins to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at TD Garden. It was Boston’s fifth win in six games since the Christmas break.

“We're building here,” said Morgan Geekie, who notched Boston’s fifth goal to give the B’s a two-goal lead at 1:35 of the third. “I think we're taking steps in the right direction. And our compete level is just going up and I think we're starting to execute along those lines, too.

“We're gonna take it on the road with us and just try to get better each day out there.”

Boston, which is heading out on a four-game, seven-day road trip, overcame a quick one-goal hole after Brayden Point gave Tampa a 1-0 lead just 21 seconds into the contest. The Bruins responded quickly with goals from Frederic and Charlie McAvoy to lead after 20 minutes.

Tampa twice cut the deficit to one, before the Black & Gold pulled away with a three-goal third period on tallies from Geekie, Jake DeBrusk (empty-netter), and Charlie Coyle.

“I really liked our third period,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “I thought we were smart, didn’t give up an odd-man rush, we had numbers everywhere, and we kept hanging on to pucks in the offensive zone, making them defend so they didn’t have much energy to go the other way.

“They got a couple of penalties which gave them power plays – which they’re dangerous [on] – and I thought our penalty kill was excellent. We sacrificed really well.”