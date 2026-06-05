What is flex pricing?
Flex-pricing-accordian
Flex pricing means that the price of games in your ticket plan will vary and more accurately reflect the demand and appeal of each specific game. Having this flexibility will help you better manage your tickets for each individual game.
How does flex pricing impact my Ticket Plan cost?
While your total cost still reflects the number of games in your plan like it always does, your price per ticket will now vary game by game. Your invoiced amount for the 2026-27 season (which we provided you last winter) will not change. Your total cost is not effected. Each individual game will still add up to the total cost for the 2026-27 season.
How is each individual game price determined?
In the renewal email you received earlier this year, your average price (per ticket per game) for the 2026-27 was displayed. Now, with our schedule released, you’ll see some games will have a higher price than your average price, while others have a lower price than your average price. The price for each game was determined by the demand of that specific game, which considers many factors.
What’s the benefit of flex pricing for Plan Holders?
Since flex pricing bests reflect the demand for each game, you will now enjoy flexibility in managing your tickets and the biggest savings off box office pricing.
Where can I view the price of each specific game?
Please access your invoice in Account Manager to view the specific price for each home game in your ticket plan
Could the price change for a game?
No, the price of each individual game will not change. All games prices for the 2026-27 season are permanently set.