FAQ: Scoreboard Messages

Q: How do I pay?

  • A: After you submit your scoreboard request form, a representative from the Foundation will reach out within 24 hours. Please allow additional time if you submit your request on a weekend or holiday.

Q: How much is a scoreboard message?

Q: When will my message show on the jumbotron?

  • A: Birthday messages are all shown at the same time on the jumbotron during the second intermission, following the on-ice contest.
  • A: Welcome messages are shown on the jumbotron during play in the second period. After the first TV timeout (the first time the ice crew cleans the ice, with about 14 minutes left in the period) when play resumes, messages will be shown on the jumbotron on the lower third of the screen.

Q: How do I know if my message will show with Birthday messages or Welcome messages?

  • A: Any message that is not focused on a birthday will be shown in the “Welcome Message” portion of the jumbotron messages.

Q: What do I do if my message did not show?

  • A: If you paid for a message and sent your payment confirmation to our Foundation representative but your message did not show, please reach out to the representative you have been communicating with or [email protected]. In this instance, please provide video evidence if possible.

