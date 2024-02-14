Emotional Marchand Reflects as he Hits 1,000-Game Milestone

BOSTON – For years, Brad Marchand set a target.
As he looked to establish himself as a staple in the National Hockey League, the 1,000-game milestone was a goal he sought to attain. It was a way for him to stay motivated and engaged in his journey.
But as the years passed and that grand achievement seemed like a fait accompli, he began to filter the 1,000-game plateau out of his mind.
“To be completely honest with you, I kind of stopped looking at this a couple of years ago,” Marchand said following the B’s 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. “It was something that I wanted to hit until I realized that I was going to achieve it…barring getting an injury that would keep me out in my career. But the way I've always kind of worked is set a goal that seems unattainable at the time, then I work to achieve it, and once this one became in sight, then I set bigger goals…
“There's a work in progress. It's something I wanted to achieve but again, there's bigger goals and dreams and hopes team-wise and personally as well. So, it is incredible, but once you start thinking you've achieved anything, that's when you know you're going to get knocked in the face and get pulled back down, so it's always about the next thing.”
As he stood on the blue line during the national anthem on Tuesday night, however, Marchand couldn’t help but appreciate the moment and reflect on his journey from fourth-line pest to potential future Hall of Famer. The emotion in his eyes as Todd Angilly belted out the Star-Spangled Banner in a darkened TD Garden was evident.
“I was [emotional],” said Marchand, who joined Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara, and Wayne Cashman as the eighth Bruin to hit the 1,000-game mark with the club.
“I really kind of tried to block a lot of it out of my mind for the game. I just tried to stay focused in the moment, but it's something that I've gone through, a lot of these moments with Bergy, Krech, and Zee. And it’s one of the things I remember that they did. They tried to just take it in and remember the moment, and that was kind of an opportunity to do that.”