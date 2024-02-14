Emotional Marchand Reflects as he Hits 1,000-Game Milestone

Marchand, as he has so many times over the years, did have plenty of focus toward the task at hand as he dragged his team into the fight after the Bruins fell into a 2-0 deficit. The winger helped guide the Black & Gold to a point with two primary assists in the second period, the first on Charlie McAvoy’s tally from the high slot and the second on James van Riemsdyk’s putback of Marchand’s rebound from the top of the crease while on a delayed penalty.

“It’s no accident why he’s been as successful as he’s been for his career,” said van Riemsdyk, who himself is just 11 games short of the 1,000-game mark. “You see him climbing [the Bruins’ all-time ranks], passing some impressive names in the Bruins’ record books. That’s pretty cool to see and see behind the curtain for some of that.

“We’ve had some nice battles over the years, but it’s nice to be on the same team as him. He’s definitely a fierce competitor and I’m happy to share the ice with him on the same side.”

With his two helpers, Marchand became the seventh player in franchise history to notch a point in his 1,000th NHL game, joining Krejci (0-3—3 on Jan. 16, 2023), Bergeron (2-0—2 on Feb. 5, 2019), Dave Ellett (0-1—1 on March 1, 1998), Gordie Roberts (0-1—1 on Dec. 9, 1992), Jean Ratelle (1-1—2 on March 23, 1977), and Johnny Bucyk (2-4—6 on Dec. 10, 1970).

“It's just…that's Brad Marchand, right?” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “We talked before the game about honoring him with effort, emotion in our game tonight because no one has more effort, emotion, or loves being a Bruin more than Brad Marchand.”

Marchand nearly wrote a storybook ending when he took a feed from David Pastrnak in overtime and ripped one toward a yawning cage. The Hockey Gods were not cooperating, however, as Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy sprawled to make a brilliant stop.

“He made an incredible save,” said Marchand. “That's why he's one of the goalies in the league. His compete levels every night and I thought I put him in a great spot to get it but now it just shows why he's one of the best.”

Fortunately for Marchand, his story is still being written. And despite the 35-year-old hitting the 1,000-game mark, he doesn’t see an end in sight.

“You know, that's to be seen,” Marchand said when if he envisions himself playing into his 40s like Chara and Mark Recchi. “The way I kind of feel about that is as long as my body is holding up and I can compete at a high level, then, yes. We’re very fortunate to play this game and to do what you do. We live a lot of kids’ dreams. I live my dream every day.

“I get to play this game and allow my kids to see me play the game and do what I love and be a role model for them and show them that if they put their mind to it and they work hard, they can achieve anything.

“I wouldn't want to walk away from that for them. There's a long time between now and then, and there's a lot of things that I want to do before then, so we'll see. We’ll see every year that goes by.”

What Marchand does know for sure is that he aims to carry on the legacy of the likes of Chara, Recchi, Bergeron, and Krejci every day he’s steps foot in the rink donning the Spoked-B.

“You'd be a fool to not try to follow in their footsteps,” said Marchand. “I also saw how proud they were to be part of this organization. I knew how proud I was to be part of this team, and I never wanted to leave, and the best way you can do that is to make sure you leave your heart and soul on the ice every single day.”