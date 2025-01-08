Skinner stops 26, Oilers shut out Bruins for 4th win in row

“I don’t think we played our style of hockey,” Boston forward Trent Frederic said. “The way this team’s built, it’s hard to get into a run-and-gun with a team like that. That’s the game they want to play. We just played right into their hands, and we’re not going to win many games that way, playing like that and not playing our style, not playing the game plan we had lined up for us tonight.”

Henrique’s second goal of the game made it 3-0 at 16:35, this time on a pass from behind the net by Jeff Skinner. After Coyle turned the puck over to Zach Hyman, who sent it in behind the net, Henrique got off another quick shot from the top of the right circle, far side past Swayman.

“A committed, good game from everybody. We were solid throughout, start to finish and top to bottom,” Henrique said. “I was fortunate to get the two goals, but (Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid) made a great play on the power play, Stu taking the hit and then making big saves at key times too. So, there was a lot that went right tonight.”

Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal at 16:25 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

NOTES: Stuart Skinner and Pickard combined for their second shared shutout and the third overall in Oilers history. They shared a previous one on March 10, 2024, along with Grant Fuhr and Andy Moog on Jan. 8, 1985. ... Skinner earned a win in his 150th NHL game. His 88 career wins through 150 games are the second most in Edmonton history behind Moog (92). The only other Oilers goalie with at least 80 wins through as many games was Fuhr (85). … Nugent-Hopkins extended his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist).