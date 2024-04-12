Don Sweeney Named General Manager of Team Canada for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Assistant General Manager for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

BOSTON – Hockey Canada announced today, April 12, that Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney has been named General Manager of Team Canada for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Assistant General Manager for Canada's 2026 Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization, we congratulate Don on the honor of serving as General Manager for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as Assistant General Manager for the 2026 Olympics,” said Cam Neely, Boston Bruins Team President. “His tremendous work ethic and the success he’s had building a competitive roster on a consistent basis make him a great selection for Team Canada in both events. Don is very deserving of this recognition, and I know he will represent our organization well.”

“I am both honored and appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of Hockey Canada,” said Sweeney. “Having the trust of Doug Armstrong, Katherine Henderson and Pat McLaughlin as well as working with Jim Nill, Ryan Getzlaf, Scott Salmond, and others, including all the proud Canadian players, will be an incredible life experience. We will work hard to put together the best teams to proudly represent Canada and to compete at the highest level to accomplish one goal. I want to thank the Jacobs family and Cam in supporting my role with Hockey Canada.”

Sweeney is currently in his ninth season as General Manager of the Bruins after being named to the position ahead of the 2015-16 season. Boston’s 424 wins and .677 winning percentage are the best in the National Hockey League since his appointment to the role. The 2023-24 Stanley Cup Playoffs will mark the Bruins eighth consecutive appearance, tied for the longest active streak in the league.

With Sweeney at the helm, the Bruins have captured two Presidents’ Trophies (2020, 2023) and set new league marks for single-season wins (65) and points (135) in 2022-23. He was the recipient of the NHL’s General Manager of the Year Award following the 2018-19 season, during which the team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Overall, Sweeney has been a part of Boston’s front office since 2006, when he was named Director of Player Development. The New Brunswick native assumed the role of Director of Hockey Operations in July 2007 before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in September 2009.

As a player, Sweeney was selected by Boston in the eighth round (166th overall) of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play four years of college hockey at Harvard University before playing 15 of his 16 seasons in the NHL with the Bruins. Sweeney is one of two defenseman and eight players to skate in 1,000 games for Boston, currently ranking fourth on the team’s all-time games played list (1,052). He won gold with Team Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in 1997.

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025. The location of the two North American cities will be announced by the NHL at a later date. The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from Feb. 6-22, 2026.