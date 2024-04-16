Derek Forbort to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General ManagerDon Sweeney announced today, April 16, that defenseman Derek Forbort will report to Providence on an LTI conditioning loan.

Forbort, 32, has skated in 35 games with Boston this season, recording four assists with a plus-eight rating. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner has skated in 496 career NHL games with Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary and Los Angeles, totaling 17 goals and 78 assists for 95 points.

The Duluth, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.