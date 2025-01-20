David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Pastrnak
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 20, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Third Star of the Week for the week ending January 19.

Pastrnak, 28, recorded one goal and two assists in the team’s 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 14. He added one goal and two assists in the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Ottawa Senators on January 18. During the week, he led the team in scoring.

The 6-foot, 200-pound winger has played in all 47 games with the Bruins this season, tallying 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points. He leads the team in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.09) even strength goals (16), even strength points (40), power play goals (5) and power play points (11) this season.

Currently in his 11th season with the Bruins, Pastrnak has skated in 721 career NHL games, totaling 369 goals and 409 assists for 778 points with a plus-135 rating.

The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

