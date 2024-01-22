David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

Pastrnak, Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 22, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Second Star of the Week for the week ending January 21. 

Pastrnak, 27, recorded a goal and assist in each of the team’s home games against New Jersey on January 15 and Montreal on January 20. He also netted his 16th career hat trick in the team’s 5-2 win against Colorado on January 18. 

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger has played in all 45 games with Boston this season, tallying 30 goals (3rd, NHL) and 36 assists (T-9th, NHL) for 66 points (3rd, NHL) with a plus-11 rating. He currently leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.47), even strength goals (20), even strength points (39), power play goals (10) and power play points (27) so far this season. 

Currently in his 10th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 637 career games, totaling 331 goals and 352 assists for 683 points with a plus-131 rating. 

The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

TD Garden, Boston Bruins Announce Business Executive Promotions  

TD Garden, Boston Bruins Announce Business Executive Promotions  
Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap January 20

Heinen Pots First NHL Hat Trick As Bruins Beat Habs
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Add Carlo, Forbort to Active Roster; Beecher, Lohrei Assigned to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens
New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000

New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000
Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20

Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20
Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins game recap January 18

Pastrnak's Hat Trick Paces Bruins to Push Point Streak to 7
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman Notches Third Shutout of Season as Bruins Beat Devils
Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy Scores in OT as Bruins Defeat Blues to Extend Point Streak to Five
Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues
Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 
Boston Bruins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 11

Bruins Fall to Vegas, Drop Third Straight in Extra Time
Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England

Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England
Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights
Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR