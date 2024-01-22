David Pastrnak Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, January 22, that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Second Star of the Week for the week ending January 21.

Pastrnak, 27, recorded a goal and assist in each of the team’s home games against New Jersey on January 15 and Montreal on January 20. He also netted his 16th career hat trick in the team’s 5-2 win against Colorado on January 18.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger has played in all 45 games with Boston this season, tallying 30 goals (3rd, NHL) and 36 assists (T-9th, NHL) for 66 points (3rd, NHL) with a plus-11 rating. He currently leads the Bruins in goals, assists, points, points per game (1.47), even strength goals (20), even strength points (39), power play goals (10) and power play points (27) so far this season.

Currently in his 10th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 637 career games, totaling 331 goals and 352 assists for 683 points with a plus-131 rating.

The Havirov, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.