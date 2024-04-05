Danton Heinen Nominated for 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

BOSTON – Bruins forward Danton Heinen is the Boston Bruins 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, as selected by the Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA). The Masterton Trophy is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

“There are few better examples of resilience than Danton Heinen earning his way into a top-six role with the Boston Bruins this season after being a training camp invite that had to win his spot in the fall," said Joe Haggerty, Professional Hockey Writers Association Boston Chapter Chair. "Heinen went from not being in Boston’s plans at all in the offseason to becoming an integral, versatile part of this season’s team in his second go-round with the B’s organization. Aside from being a solid pro and a valued teammate, that dedication and resilience also makes him an excellent Bruins nominee for this season’s Masterton Trophy.”

Heinen, 28, spent the first four years of his career with the Bruins from 2016-20, after being selected by Boston in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He notched a career-high 47 points during the 2017-18 campaign, with 16 goals and 31 assists in 77 games.

Heinen spent a part of the 2019-20 season and the full 2020-21 campaign with the Anaheim Ducks, before skating with the Pittsburgh Penguins for two seasons. He began the 2023-24 season with Boston on a professional tryout agreement before signing with the Bruins to a one-year contract on October 30, 2023. So far this season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has appeared in 69 games, recording 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points with a plus-14 rating.

Heinen has played in 482 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh and Anaheim, totaling 86 goals and 124 assists for 210 points with a plus-24 rating.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the conclusion of the regular season. Nick Foligno (2023), Jake DeBrusk (2022), Kevan Miller (2021, 2020) and ZdenoChara (2019) are recent Bruins' Masterton nominees.