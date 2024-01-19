Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins top Avalanche to push point streak to 7

It was Pastrnak’s first hat trick of the season, and 16th in the NHL. He scored the second and third goals in the final 2:36 of the game.

“Coming into [the] third, we definitely turned things around [and] played more like [we did] in the first period, so that was huge,” Pastrnak said. “Obviously, we got the power-play [goal] late there and got the insurance goal, so I think that was huge. So overall, I think definitely the bounce back from the second to third, that’s what stands out to me.”

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle had two assists for the Bruins (27-8-9), who won their third straight and are 4-0-3 in their past seven. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement game,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I just like the way our game is building. You can see the confidence throughout the lineup with how we’re playing with the puck.”