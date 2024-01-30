Centennial Stories: Handwritten Memories of Boston Garden

FRAN ROSA, BOSTON GLOBE BRUINS WRITER

"Who wouldn't choose Bobby Orr's Stanley Cup winning goal as the most exciting memory at the Garden? Not any of the 250,000 people who claimed they were there that Mother's Day of 1970. The Garden to me, though, went beyond the events and victories and defeats and the people who made them. It was the people who worked there – maybe the people who resided there is a better way of putting it. They inhabited the place. There was Walter Brown, probably the truest sportsman Boston has ever known. And his successor, Eddie Powers, the happiest man I've ever known, who called the building the House of Magic, a great storyteller of the misadventures.

“Then there was Herb Ralby, the Bruins public relations director, whose stock phrase was ‘wait a minute' and his assistant, Tony Nota, saying, ‘I’ve spent half my life waiting a minute for Herb.’ And there were moments I'II always remember and smile, moments not necessarily in games, but at practice. I remember once as a Bruns practice wound down and the players had left the ice, Phil Esposito, pointing to the door where the Bruins came on the ice, shouted over from center ice, “Leave the gate open about a foot.’ He skated to center ice, a puck on his stick, and as be reached the top of the right circle, he scaled a shot at the door. The puck hooked and went through the small opening - nothing but air. 'Wow, do it again, Phil,' I said. 'No way,' he laughed as be came off the ice.

“Then there was the time when the Bruins were loosening up as they skated around the rink before practice. Terry O'Reilly says to John Bucyk, 'Chief, do owe you any money for the tickets to the last game in Toronto?' Bucyk replies, 'Yes. 40 bucks. ' O'Reilly asks, ‘Will you take a check?’ Bucyk says, ‘Sure,’ and pow, he’s flat on the ice.

“And one final memory from a game…Don Cherry is the coach of the Colorado Rockies, back for his first game in Boston as a visting coach. Sometime in the third period he takes a timeout, turns bis back on his players and signs autographs for people sitting behind the Rockies bench! Outrageous. I'll miss the Old Lady of Causeway Street. No tears, just memories. I have loved her – more than the written word can say – for 40 years.”

DEREK SANDERSON, BOSTON BRUINS FORWARD (1965-74)

"My first game in Boston Garden was in 1965 my junior team in Niagara Falls and it was against Oshawa, where Bobby Orr played. We were both Bruins-owned and were supposed to be the Bruins future. There was big excitement playing in Boston Garden, there was something grand about it, something Boston about it that I learned to appreciate.

“There was no experience like it, the people right on top of you and the place was packed for this game. Now when I left home my father had said to me, ‘Son, there’s two people those Boston fans are going to appreciate. Bobby Orr and the one that beats him up.’ So in the first period, I fought Bobby. When the game was over, Oshawa had won, 6-5, and I'm in the men's room and there’s a Bruins fan in there. He says, ‘Hey you're Sanderson?' I said, 'Yeah', and he says, 'Did you fight Bobby Orr?' And I said, ‘Yeah’, and he says, ‘They re going to like you in this town.’

“Bobby had six points in the game and in the papers the next day, that’s the only two things they mentioned. Bobby’s six points and my fight. I had five points, they didn’t care. So my dad was right. And the building’s still the same. The fans appreciate hard work and toughness and the building exemplifies Bruins fans.”

ED WESTFALL, BOSTON BRUINS FORWARD (1961-72)

"[After winning the Cup in 1970, I] was walking up the staircase behind the Bruins dressing room, with all of my uniform and skates on, to the Garden Club. I found Mr. and Mrs. Weston Adams down in thew private room to congratulate them. I had the most fun walking through the Garden Club with the fans in there and I shocked the daylights out of the Adams.”

BOB WILSON, BOSTON BRUINS BROADCASTER (1965-94)

"So many memories, so little space. I first saw the Garden as a child in the Thirties. First the circus, then the rodeo. At that time the steepness of the balcony stairways impressed me. Scared me might be a better way to put it. My first hockey experiences came in the Forties with the Bruins and the old Olympics – fifty cents for the ‘Pics on Sunday afternoon and a dollar something for the Bruns that night.

“My early memories include Milt Schmidt adjusting his elbow pads before faceoffs, Dit Clapper's hair, few helmets, the ice surface scraped and flooded by hand and on and on. And Orr's goal in 1970 is probably everyone's choice as their all time number one memory. The Garden is a special place and it will never be replaced.”