Bruins Thinking of McAvoy as Team Gears Up for Weekend Return 

BOSTON – As the Bruins continued to ramp up towards their return to game action this weekend, their thoughts were also on teammate Charlie McAvoy as the Boston blue liner continues his recovery from what the club announced was an infection stemming from an injury suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off last week in Montreal.

Bruins head team physician Dr. Peter Asnis announced on Wednesday morning that McAvoy suffered an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint on Feb. 13 in Team USA’s game against Finland.

Asnis’ statement added that McAvoy, “underwent treatment, which was administered by Team USA’s medical staff. Upon returning to Boston, he developed increasing pain, for which he was evaluated by the Boston Bruins’ medical staff. After undergoing x-rays, MRIs, and bloodwork, he was diagnosed as having an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint.

“He underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on February 18. He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving.”

Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said that right now the team’s focus is on McAvoy’s health and not when the defenseman may return to play, saying only that the club does not expect him to play in the “short term.”

“As far as we’re concerned, first and foremost we’re concerned with Charlie’s health,” Sacco said following Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We just want to wish him the best moving forward here in his recovery. That’s the main concern for us right now. The incident is unlucky, but we want to wish him the best with his health moving forward…we’ll see where it goes from there.

“We’re planning that we have a game without him on Saturday. We’ve got to do our best to get our guys that are here ready for that game coming up on Saturday which we did today.

“He seems to be doing better which is a good sign, but we just want to see him recover from what happened first and then we’ll go from there.”

Charlie Coyle was disappointed for his longtime teammate, who will also be missing Team USA’s championship matchup against Canada on Thursday night at TD Garden.

“It’s just a shame, it’s a shame,” said Coyle. “He’s such a gamer, the way he plays, he plays hard…he was a man possessed playing those games. It was so fun to watch. It fired me up watching and seeing that through the TV. I feel for him. You know how badly he wants to play and contribute and be a part of that Finals and that last game. He’s been a big part of it, been a huge part of it, the way he’s played those last couple.

“You hate to see that, you want guys to be healthy. Both teams want to be healthy because they want to win against the best and have the full team out there. On the other hand, too, you want to make sure Charlie’s good so we can have him back and playing and playing good hockey, healthy hockey for us too.

“You never want to see that regardless but especially someone on your team here. Definitely feel for Charlie and hope he’s doing alright.”