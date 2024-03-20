Bruins Sign Michael DiPietro to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 20, that the team has signed goaltender Michael DiPietro to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2024-25 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

DiPietro, 24, has appeared in 26 games with Providence this season, recording a 17-8-0-4 record with a 2.52 goals against average and .917 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has played in 101 career AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets, compiling a career record of 57-33-6-5 with a 2.76 goals against average and .909 save percentage. 

The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

