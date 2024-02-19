Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 19, that the team has signed forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Brazeau, 26, has skated in 49 games with Providence this season, recording 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward has appeared in 189 career AHL games with Providence and Toronto, totaling 53 goals and 65 assists for 118 points.

The New Liskeard, Ontario native was originally signed by the Toronto Marlies as a free agent in 2019.

