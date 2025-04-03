Bruins Sign Dalton Bancroft to One-Year Entry-Level Contract

Bancroft
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 3, that the team has signed forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $950,000.

Bancroft (BAN-crawft) will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward appeared in 36 games with Cornell University during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points with a plus-11 rating. The 24-year-old ranked second on the team in goals and points and led all skaters in shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (4). He played in 103 career NCAA games with Cornell from 2022-25, totaling 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points.

The Madoc, Ontario native was named Most Valuable Player for the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2021-22, recording a league-high 92 points in 54 games with the Trenton Golden Hawks.

News Feed

Pastrnak Pots Two, But Bruins Fall to Washington

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Bruins Sign Dans Locmelis to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Bruins to Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7

Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel on Emergency Basis

Bruins Place Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on Waivers

Bruins Fall to Detroit in Road Trip Finale

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

Bruins Drop Seventh Straight with Loss in Anaheim

Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

Bruins Drop Sixth Straight with Loss to L.A.

Bruins Surrender Late Goal, Fall to Sharks in San Jose

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Bruins Fall to Vegas in Road Trip Opener

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Prospects Report: Minten Notches Hat Trick for P-Bruins

Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell and Michael Callahan on Emergency Basis

Bruins Fall to Sabres in OT for Third Straight Loss