Bruins Sign Dalton Bancroft to One-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 3, that the team has signed forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year entry-level contract with an NHL cap hit of $950,000.

Bancroft (BAN-crawft) will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward appeared in 36 games with Cornell University during the 2024-25 season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points with a plus-11 rating. The 24-year-old ranked second on the team in goals and points and led all skaters in shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (4). He played in 103 career NCAA games with Cornell from 2022-25, totaling 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points.

The Madoc, Ontario native was named Most Valuable Player for the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2021-22, recording a league-high 92 points in 54 games with the Trenton Golden Hawks.