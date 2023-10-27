Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

BOSTON – The Bruins must play the schedule in front of them. But there’s no doubt the Black & Gold are ready to ratchet it up a notch.

That is no slight toward their first seven opponents of the season – all Weston Conference foes – but rather an acknowledgement that their next four games will allow them a better understanding of where they sit within the Atlantic Division as they battle the Detroit Red Wings (twice), Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs over the next week.

“We need to find out,” coach Jim Montgomery said of where they stand against their divisional rivals. “We’ve got three real good teams coming in…I think our division is really strong and really competitive all the way top to bottom. So, it's going to be good test for us coming up, and it starts [Saturday].”

Boston will welcome the Red Wings to TD Garden on Saturday night before hosting Florida on Monday and Toronto on Wednesday. They’ll end the Atlantic Division stretch next Saturday with another matchup against Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

“They're all playing really well right now…we're all aware of how good of opponents they are and want to make sure we start on the right foot,” said Matt Grzelcyk. “It’s a bit of a measuring stick…if you want to make the playoffs, you have to put yourself in the best situation going in. We’ve got to create some separation between these next few teams.

“They’re all, especially Detroit, up and coming, and feel like they have a lot to prove. We want to make sure that we're playing well at home and avenge that loss [Thursday] night.”