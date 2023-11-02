Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, November 2, that the original coffee-table style book, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” is now available for purchase at the ProShop powered by ’47 and online at BostonProShop.com.

Co-authored by Richard A. Johnson and Rusty Sullivan, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” celebrates the club’s 100th year offering a deeper dive into the iconic moments and legendary players that make up Boston’s rich hockey heritage. The book features hundreds of archival images of past and present Bruins legends, a vivid narrative of the past 100 years, and exclusive essays on special aspects of the team’s storied history.

Richard A. Johnson has served as Curator of The Sports Museum at TD Garden since 1982. He has authored or co-authored over 23 books including “The Bruins in Black and White,” “The Boston Braves” and “The Boston Garden.”

Rusty Sullivan has served as the Executive Director of The Sports Museum at TD Garden since 2005. He is the author of “Rocky Marciano: The Rock of His Times” and is a contributing author of “The Rock, the Curse, and the Hub: A Random History of Boston Sports.”

For a limited time, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years” will be exclusively sold at the ProShop powered by ’47 at the Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114) and online at BostonProShop.com. The ProShop powered by ’47 is open Sunday to Saturday from 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays.