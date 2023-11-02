News Feed

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

Bruins_CentennialBookOnSaleNow_Social_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, November 2, that the original coffee-table style book, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” is now available for purchase at the ProShop powered by ’47 and online at BostonProShop.com.    

Co-authored by Richard A. Johnson and Rusty Sullivan, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” celebrates the club’s 100th year offering a deeper dive into the iconic moments and legendary players that make up Boston’s rich hockey heritage. The book features hundreds of archival images of past and present Bruins legends, a vivid narrative of the past 100 years, and exclusive essays on special aspects of the team’s storied history.

Richard A. Johnson has served as Curator of The Sports Museum at TD Garden since 1982. He has authored or co-authored over 23 books including “The Bruins in Black and White,” “The Boston Braves” and “The Boston Garden.”

Rusty Sullivan has served as the Executive Director of The Sports Museum at TD Garden since 2005. He is the author of “Rocky Marciano: The Rock of His Times” and is a contributing author of “The Rock, the Curse, and the Hub: A Random History of Boston Sports.”

For a limited time, “Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years” will be exclusively sold at the ProShop powered by ’47 at the Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114) and online at BostonProShop.com. The ProShop powered by ’47 is open Sunday to Saturday from 12-6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays.