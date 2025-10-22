Bruins Recall Michael Callahan; Jordan Harris Placed on IR

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 22, that the team has placed defenseman Jordan Harris on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in four games with Providence this season. In 2024-25, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman skated in 17 games with Boston, scoring one goal. He also played in 45 games with Providence last season, recording one goal and eight assists for nine points.

Callahan has appeared in 189 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying seven goals and 29 assists for 36 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.