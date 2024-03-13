Bruins Recall John Beecher on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 13, that the team has recalled forward John Beecher from Providence on an emergency basis.

Beecher, 22, has appeared in 39 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and two assists for seven points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has also skated in 17 games with Providence this season, totaling four goals and four assists for eight points. Beecher has played in 87 career AHL games with Providence, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.