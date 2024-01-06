Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist; Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence 

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 6, that the team has recalled forward Jesper Boqvist and assigned forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence. 

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in two games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward has also skated in 31 games with Providence this season, totaling 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points. Boqvist has played in 191 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. The Falun, Sweden native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.  

Merkulov, 23, has appeared in four games with Boston this season. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has also skated in 31 games with Providence this season, recording 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. Merkulov has played in 106 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 39 goals and 51 assists for 90 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

