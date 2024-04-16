Bruins Recall Jayson Megna; Loan John Beecher to Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General ManagerDon Sweeney announced today, April 16, that the team has recalled forward Jayson Megna and loaned forward John Beecher to Providence.

Megna, 34, has appeared in 67 games with Providence this season, recording 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has skated in 482 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 139 goals and 163 assists for 302 points. Megna has played in 203 career NHL games with Anaheim, Colorado, Vancouver, N.Y. Rangers and Pittsburgh, tallying 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was originally signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh in August 2012.

Beecher, 23, has appeared in 52 games with Boston this season, recording seven goals and three assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has also skated in 17 games with Providence this season, totaling four goals and four assists for eight points. Beecher has played in 87 career AHL games with Providence, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

