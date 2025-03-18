Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell and Michael Callahan on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 18, that the team has recalled forward Fabian Lysell and defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence on an emergency basis.

Lysell, 22, has appeared in 51 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. He has also played in one game with Boston this season making his NHL debut on Dec. 28 against Columbus. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has skated in 161 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 40 goals and 81 assists for 121 points. The Gothenburg, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, has appeared in 43 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and seven assists for eight points. He made his NHL debut with Boston on Jan. 14 against Tampa Bay and has played in 11 NHL games with the club this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has skated in 183 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.