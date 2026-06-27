Bruins Make Seven Selections in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has made seven selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston selected goaltender Yuri Ivanov in the second round (56th overall), forward Nils Bartholdsson in the third round (88th overall), forward Matvei Kotkov in the fourth round (104th overall), forward Oscar Olsson in the fourth round (122nd overall), defenseman Jacob Vandeven in the fifth round (157th overall), goaltender Roberto Henriquez in the sixth round (170th overall) and defenseman Cullen McCrate in the seventh round (216th overall).

The team acquired a 2026 sixth-round draft pick (Roberto Henriquez) and 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (111th overall).

Yuri Ivanov, Goaltender, Second Round (56th Overall)

Ivanov, 17, appeared in 17 games with MHK Spartak Moskva in the Russian Molodezhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) during the 2025-26 season, posting a 13-3-1 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound goaltender also appeared in 16 playoff games, posting a 2.15 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage to help MHK Spartak Moskva to a silver medal. The Moskva, Russia native appeared in 24 games with Spartak Moskva of the Russia U17 League in 2024-25, recording a 2.29 goals-against average.

Nils Bartholdsson, Forward, Third Round (88th Overall)

Bartholdsson, 18, appeared in 32 games with Rögle BK of the Swedish U20 Nationell League during the 2025-26 season, recording a team-high 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward appeared in 39 games with Rögle BK J20 of the J20 Nationell League in 2024-25, recording 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points, leading the team in points and assists. Bartholdsson also appeared in four games with Sweden’s bronze-medal winning team at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording three goals and one assist. The Halmstad, Sweden native was also a member of Sweden’s gold medal-winning team at the 2026 IIHF U-18 World Championships, ranking tied for first among team skaters in goals (4) and recording a plus-three rating in seven tournament games.

Matvei Kotkov, Forward, Fourth Round (104th Overall)

Kotkov, 17, appeared in 36 games with Loko Yaroslavl of the Russian Molodezhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points. The 6-foot, 174-pound forward also played in 18 playoff games with Loko Yaroslavl, leading the team in points (15) and ranking second in goals (9). The Yekaterinburg, Russia native skated in 27 games with Loko during the 2024-25 season, totaling 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points.

Oscar Olsson, Forward, Fourth Round (122nd Overall)

Olsson, 18, skated in 32 games with Örebro HK U20 of the Swedish U20 Nationell League during the 2025-26 season, recording 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. The 6-foot-4, 187-pound forward appeared in 13 games with Örebro HK of the J18 Nationell League during the 2024-25 season, tallying 19 assists.

Jacob Vandeven, Defenseman, Fifth Round (157th Overall)

Vandeven, 18, skated in 47 games with the Komoka Kings of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound defenseman ranked third on the team in points, tied for third in goals, tied for second in power-play goals (4) and third in power-play points (12). Vandeven also skated in eight regular season games and tallied one goal across four playoff games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2025-26 season. The Komoka, Ontario native appeared in 46 games with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL in 2024-25, tallying 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points.

Roberto Henriquez, Goaltender, Sixth Round (170th Overall)

Henriquez, 19, appeared in 37 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2025-26, posting a 21-9-4 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound netminder led the USHL in save percentage and was named to the 2026 All-USHL Second Team. The Bratislava, Slovakia native is committed to play at Boston College for the 2026-27 season.

Cullen McCrate, Defenseman, Seventh Round (216th Overall)

McCrate,19, skated in 61 games with the Fargo Force of the USHL in 2025-26, recording 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defenseman ranked tied for first among the team’s defensemen in goals, third in assists and points and first in game-winning goals (2). McCrate also appeared in 34 games with the Force in 2024-25, tallying two goals and three assists for five points. The Adrian, Michigan native is committed to play at Michigan State University for the 2026-27 season.