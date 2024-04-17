Bruins Assign Jayson Megna to Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 17, that the team has assigned forward Jayson Megna to Providence.

Megna, 34, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also skated in 67 games with Providence this season, recording 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points. Megna has played in 482 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 139 goals and 163 assists for 302 points.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was originally signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh in August 2012.

