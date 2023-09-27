News Feed

Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

Steen scores lone goal in 4-1 setback to Sabres

heinen

BUFFALO – The Bruins headed to Buffalo Tuesday night for the first of three road trips this preseason. Although the B’s fell, 4-1, to the Sabres, there were some positives in head coach Jim Montgomery’s eyes.

“We liked the intensity of our forwards in the second half of the game, staying on top of pucks and being relentless,” said Montgomery. “And I liked the way our defensemen held pucks in the offensive zone…and the way we fought at the net front.”

Montgomery was also pleased to gett a look at Mason Lohrei's first pro game and was impressed with his improvements across over 29 minutes of ice time, which led all players.

“Each period he got better,” said Montgomery. “I thought in the third period it was pretty dominant for us…he’s got long range and he's got the ability to make plays at both ends.”

Both Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen, in camp on professional tryout agreements, made their preseason debuts and both spoke about their mindset during the exhibition season.

“I think there's always the uncertainty of not knowing how things are going to fold out,” said Chiasson. “But I think I've come to realize that I can only focus on what I do every day and the rest is out of my control.”

Montgomery, Heinen, and Chiasson Address Media in BUF

As far as what Montgomery has seen from Chiasson, he is happy with his play so far. “I’ve seen a player that is a pro,” said Montgomery. “I mean, he knows how to manage games, how to get to the areas where his strengths are played, which is below the tops of the circles and he's a guy that when he's in and around the net, whether he's behind the net or in front of it, he makes things happen.”

And for Heinen, blocking out the noise and focusing on his game is most important. “I think regardless of the PTO or not, the goal in mind is to get better and push myself to find my legs and try to get back on my game as quick as possible,” said Heinen.

“Danton is an intelligent hockey player that understands how to connect, three forwards, especially in the offensive zone,” added Montgomery. “And his puck support has always been a big asset of his."

Montgomery recognizes the difficulties that face players on a PTO and spoke to those challenges for Chiasson and Heinen. “I guess the challenge is to play your game and stay in the moment without trying to put too much pressure on you to produce and drive results,” said Montgomery.

To Note

Oskar Steen scored the Bruins one and only goal in the final minutes of the third period. Steen has played 26 games with the Bruins from 2020-2023 earning 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points.

BOS@BUF: Steen trims Bruins' deficit in the 3rd