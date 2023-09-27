Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

BUFFALO – The Bruins headed to Buffalo Tuesday night for the first of three road trips this preseason. Although the B’s fell, 4-1, to the Sabres, there were some positives in head coach Jim Montgomery’s eyes.

“We liked the intensity of our forwards in the second half of the game, staying on top of pucks and being relentless,” said Montgomery. “And I liked the way our defensemen held pucks in the offensive zone…and the way we fought at the net front.”

Montgomery was also pleased to gett a look at Mason Lohrei's first pro game and was impressed with his improvements across over 29 minutes of ice time, which led all players.

“Each period he got better,” said Montgomery. “I thought in the third period it was pretty dominant for us…he’s got long range and he's got the ability to make plays at both ends.”

Both Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen, in camp on professional tryout agreements, made their preseason debuts and both spoke about their mindset during the exhibition season.

“I think there's always the uncertainty of not knowing how things are going to fold out,” said Chiasson. “But I think I've come to realize that I can only focus on what I do every day and the rest is out of my control.”