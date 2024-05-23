Bruins Brass Looks Back on 2023-24 Season

BOSTON – Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and coach Jim Montgomery assembled at TD Garden on Wednesday afternoon to meet with the media during the club’s end-of-season press conference. The brass looked back on the 2023-24 campaign and ahead to what is expected to be an intriguing offseason, while also touching on a number of other topics surrounding the Black & Gold.
Here's a look at some of the highlights from the presser:
Season in Review
Neely: “I know I did a really good job of hiding my emotions, so I do want to say I'm a little disappointed still that we're not playing. But I'm excited about the offseason and excited about next season. I think we saw some area of growth from players that we didn't expect to this year, which is encouraging for us. So, like I said, still a little disappointed we’re not playing but excited about next year.”
Sweeney:“I get a chance to be around the players, and how receptive they were to handling a lot going on behind the scenes, a lot of change. And I think our players with new leadership, accepting those challenges, embrace those challenges, and carrying forward on the ice for a very productive, rewarding season. [One] side says that we’re bitterly disappointed that we did not push this to the very least to a Game 7, to extend that series, to continue to challenge for what our ultimate goal is and it’s to win at the most important time of the year.
“We put together a team that was very, very competitive [in the] regular season. We fell short in the playoffs in some areas that certainly this summer we need to continue to address. Again, I'm proud of the leadership. It was a bit of a passing of the torch for our players. And I'm excited for the core group of guys as they continue to move forward to carrying this franchise forward.”
Montgomery: “I would say I'm very grateful to be part of the Boston Bruins because of the three gentlemen to my right, their leadership, their vision and their commitment to excellence, which allows the communication not only with them, but the players. I think which makes being a part of the Bruins special. When I look at the season, I echo all the sentiments that they’ve made, and what excites me about the potential of next year is the growth, the experience that our captain, Brad Marchand, is going to have to grow as a captain because he made it his team. And having all summer to build relationships with his core leaders.
“I think he's going to only make us better, and he will continue to grow in that capacity. The many players that establish themselves as core pieces and are becoming Bruins and the potential growth that they have within their roles and their individual growth, to help the Bruins be better, and the opportunity ahead of us.”