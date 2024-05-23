Bruins Brass Looks Back on 2023-24 Season

Free Agency

On how the team plans to utilize its significant cap space this summer…

Sweeney: “Yeah, we are in a situation where we can look to add to our core group of guys, and that also includes some of the younger guys…I think [Matt] Poitras was another one that we're going to hopefully have come back as he’s healthy next year and see what he's capable of doing. Moving forward he has to come back in and earn his spot like all of our young players and incoming returning players and how much they can push the group internally.

“But we’re going to be aggressive to be able to complement what we currently have in some areas. Our team played hard…whether or not we can play faster, whether or not we can find players that will create more anxiety on the forecheck in some of the situations. You certainly look at the teams that are still playing and they do a really good job of that, and in pockets of time we did, otherwise wouldn't have still been playing.

“The teams that are still playing or are damn good, they earned the right to be there and we didn’t. It's hard to get in, it's hard to continue to win, but I've got to find the players that we’re confident are going to push us forward.”

On the progress towards a contract extension for Jeremy Swayman…

Sweeney: “Well it’s clearly a priority…we clearly engaged in conversation during the regular season to define the longer-term extension. We haven't gotten there yet. It’s a priority now and it will continue to be a priority until we get that across the finish line. He’s a big part of our current team and our record in playoffs and our future. Our goaltending is arguably one of the best tandems in the National Hockey League, and they proved that during the course of the season. They put us in the situation most nights to have an opportunity to win. The priority will be to find a landing spot with Jeremy.”

On Linus Ullmark’s future with the Bruins and the trade rumors surrounding him…

Sweeney: “Again, those things will take care of themselves. No conversation I'm going to have with a player in terms of what we're trying to do, until we have to have a conversation, is really going to go public. I hope you all respect that because ultimately that's, as a player, a former player, I would hope would happen. We're gonna find a landing spot with Jeremy Swayman, and if we can make the math work, we're going to have the best tandem. If we can't, we're going to explore. And for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind, that may occur as well.

“Right now, we were very happy to sign Linus, and in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem because I think it's damn good. But we're going to explore opportunities. My phone's going to ring, I'm going to make calls. That's just what the job requires. At times, unfortunately, things start to leak out. That's your job, you guys do a hell of a job of figuring those things out and piecing them together.

“Some guys are really wrong, but it doesn't stop you from throwing it out there and that's OK. It's good for the business overall. It’s good for hockey, in terms of drawing attention and eyes to it, so I understand.”

On if he sees a path forward in contract discussions with Jake DeBrusk…

Sweeney: “Again, negotiation is a two-way street. We took an aggressive position with Jake. No different than other players that have chosen not to re-sign and explore, that's within his right, certainly at this time of the year. Do I see a path? Yeah, there’s a path, I told him that at our exit meetings. He’s been a big part of our group, he elevated in the playoffs. And I would prefer to have Jake DeBrusk as part of our team, but he has some opportunity in front of him that he may pursue otherwise. I don't have a clear answer for you today. But I know the position we've taken, we feel very comfortable. But it didn't get to the finish line.”

On his communication with impending free agents…

Sweeney: “I've had conversations with all of our impending free agents, giving them an indication of where we're leaning, but we haven't made any final, concrete decisions. Just telling them, we have upcoming meetings that we have to go through and then put the jigsaw puzzle together as we see it and how aggressive we're going to be. I've indicated some players the likely direction but nothing concrete.”

On Pat Maroon’s impact and future in Boston…

Montgomery: “I think Pat was really instrumental for that second voice or third voice. Especially on the bench. Especially in moments – I think I’ve talked about it, and other players have talked about it – in the face of adversity, he has a lot of special qualities that give confidence to players – that we can or we will attitude. He was important in a lot of facets to our team.”

Sweeney: “The intention, obviously, was to bring on the winning experience. He was that voice of reason that, if he’s able to calm things down, he does, despite the role and his ability to diffuse some things. Health will probably be the paramount thing that we factor in with Pat moving forward.”

On any discussions of a contract extension for Brad Marchand, who is entering the final year of his contract…

Sweeney: “Yeah, we're going to get to Brad. He's learning patience as a captain as well. So, he has to learn there’s some ducks in a row in terms of adding to our group and how he wants to add to that, and those guys that don't have contracts up ahead, and eventually he’ll extend here. He’ll be a lifelong Bruin, that’s what we should do. But we'll check that box.”