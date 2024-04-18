Bruins Begin Preparations for Stanley Cup Playoffs

BOSTON – Fresh off a summer of drastic change that included the retirements of franchise icons Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, there was plenty of skepticism surrounding the Bruins entering the 2023-24 campaign.

Add in that the team was coming off a historic, record-breaking season, the expectations for many outside the walls of TD Garden and Warrior Ice Arena were lacking.

That, of course, was all noise to the Black & Gold.

Despite the losses of their top two centerman and a number of other core pieces of the roster, the Bruins accumulated 109 points and put forth a stellar regular season during which they remained near the top of the league standings from start to finish.

“We were trying to flip the page on last season. I don’t think we were really focused on that through the year,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “A lot of people wrote us off before the season even began. We built something great this year and came together and now we have another opportunity to do that again.”

That opportunity begins on Saturday night with their fourth postseason matchup against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the last 12 seasons.

“Amidst significant roster turnover after last season, our players and staff did a really good job meeting a lot of unique challenges this year,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following Thursday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We're proud of the accomplishments both at a team result level and individually. We're incredibly excited about the playoff opportunity, but not satisfied.

“Deep down, I think we've done our job to this point, and now the second phase begins…and we chase what we want.”