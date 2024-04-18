Bruins Begin Preparations for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Boston has two days of practice ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 with Toronto

By Eric Russo
BOSTON – Fresh off a summer of drastic change that included the retirements of franchise icons Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, there was plenty of skepticism surrounding the Bruins entering the 2023-24 campaign.

Add in that the team was coming off a historic, record-breaking season, the expectations for many outside the walls of TD Garden and Warrior Ice Arena were lacking.

That, of course, was all noise to the Black & Gold.

Despite the losses of their top two centerman and a number of other core pieces of the roster, the Bruins accumulated 109 points and put forth a stellar regular season during which they remained near the top of the league standings from start to finish.

“We were trying to flip the page on last season. I don’t think we were really focused on that through the year,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “A lot of people wrote us off before the season even began. We built something great this year and came together and now we have another opportunity to do that again.”

That opportunity begins on Saturday night with their fourth postseason matchup against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the last 12 seasons.

“Amidst significant roster turnover after last season, our players and staff did a really good job meeting a lot of unique challenges this year,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said following Thursday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We're proud of the accomplishments both at a team result level and individually. We're incredibly excited about the playoff opportunity, but not satisfied.

“Deep down, I think we've done our job to this point, and now the second phase begins…and we chase what we want.”

Sweeney talks ahead of 2024 NHL Playoffs

What the Bruins want is a seventh Stanley Cup title, a quest that kicks off with a tough challenge against Toronto, who finished the season with 102 points.

“Really looking forward to playoffs,” said Marchand. “At the beginning of the season, that’s what you want. You want an opportunity to play for the Cup. Toronto’s gonna be an extremely tough matchup, a ton of firepower, added some toughness at the deadline, playing a much harder, tougher brand of hockey. It’s gonna be a great matchup, should be fun. We’re excited to get going.”

Marchand added that there should not be any concern within the dressing room about the Bruins’ finish to the season, which included consecutive losses to Washington and Ottawa.

“That has no bearing on playoffs,” said Marchand. “The worst thing you could possibly do is go into playoffs and think that anything you did during the season matters. We started today getting prepared for Saturday and looking at what we need to do and the things that [the Maple Leafs] do and we’ll keep building from that.”

Newcomer Pat Maroon said he could sense the excitement already building around the rink.

“The best time of the year,” said Maroon. “A lot of excitement in this room. Everyone's excited. They're all looking forward to it...it's going to be a great challenge for us. And like I services is the best time of the year. This is where we all put our work boots on, you know, come together as a group.”

Marchand speaks with media after practice on Thursday

On the Injury Front

Justin Brazeau, who has not played since suffering an upper-body injury on April 2 in Nashville, skated on his own before practice and is still considered “week-to-week,” according to Sweeney.

“I still think we're in that week-to-week phase, so the early part of the series is very unlikely,” said Sweeney. “We're hopeful [he returns later in the series], but there's no guarantees on that one. That one's going to take some time. He is skating, clearly, but he has some hurdles to get through.”

Derek Forbort reported to Providence on a conditioning loan earlier in the week and practiced with the P-Bruins as he works his way back from multiple surgeries. The blue liner has been sidelined since March 2.

“Yeah, that's a wait and see,” said Sweeney. “I mean, Derek has made great strides, and little bit surprisingly, to tell you the truth. He was on an operating table not too long ago for two different situations. So, good on him and good on the training staff. We still have an undetermined timeline in terms of how he's going to continue to progress.

“But it's certainly a positive sign that he's made the progress that he has, and credit to Derek, to tell you the truth, because he could have just arguably shut things down completely. But he wants to play, he's a gamer and wants to play. He wants to see whether or not the healing process can continue, and if he becomes a factor at some point in time during the playoffs.”

Brandon Carlo participated fully in Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena after leaving the B’s game in Washington on Monday in the second period and subsequently sitting out the regular-season finale against Ottawa.

Maroon, who also sat out the finale, said he was pleased with how he felt coming out of the two games he played in Pittsburgh and Washington, his first two contests since undergoing back surgery in February.

“I thought the first game was OK,” he said. “I thought the second game I kind of built off of the first game, just getting into it, getting the nerves out of myself and feeling confident and playing with the puck a little more. It's over now. Now it's not fun stuff. Now you just go out there and play hockey.”

Maroon speaks with media after practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Sweeney said there is a plan – that he would not disclose – in place for the Bruins’ goaltenders and that both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are aware of how they will be deployed against Toronto. “I'll sum it up in the fact that we're very confident in our goaltending,” said Sweeney. “I think it's been a strength of our hockey club, certainly for the past two years. The noise that goes on outside is not necessarily filtered as much inside as what people may believe, because our goalies know what the plan is, they know what their strengths are for our hockey club, and how much we rely on them. Performance and results will dictate some of this, but we know what the plan is going in, and so do they…and we're comfortable with it.”
  • Sweeney said the Bruins would recall two players from Providence on Friday when the regular season is official concluded and salary cap restrictions are lifted. He confirmed that one of those players would be defenseman Mason Lohrei. “Mason has had a good year,” said Sweeney. “First-year, really, pro, he’s been in a lot of games in the National Hockey League, he's done a good job. There are some areas of his game we want to continue to see growth, he's back down playing in every different situation minutes, and he'll be back up tomorrow to practice, I believe…to continue to integrate him into this environment, I think, is really important, and to be around to absorb that…albeit, not playing for a significant period of time and being rusty wouldn't be the greatest thing for other him either.”
  • Sweeney began his press conference with praise of NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, who announced earlier this week that he will retire after the playoffs. “First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Edwards,” he said. “An incredible career calling games in his own unique way but with pride and professionalism. Jack became a hockey icon in the New England market and we want to wish him well with all his bucket list items that he has in his retirement years.”

Thursday’s Practice Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Pat Maroon – Jesper Boqvist – James van Riemsdyk

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

Russo goes 1-on-1 with Charlie Coyle

