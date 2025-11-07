Bruins Beat Ottawa in Overtime, Extend Win Streak to Five Games

BOSTON –– Andrew Peeke took a hit, left the game, came back, blocked a shot and – somehow – finished the night with two assists.

The defenseman’s gritty showing in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at TD Garden spoke to one of the reasons the team has strung together a five-game win streak. Players are giving their all for one another.

​“Little whirlwind of a game. But feel good, happy to get the win,” Peeke said. “Good feeling in the room right now."

Peeke’s efforts did not go unnoticed. He received the “Grinder Award” puck in the locker room after the back-and-forth matchup, as voted on by his teammates.

“That is why he is big for our team, because he does the dirty work,” head coach Marco Sturm said.

It was a microcosm of the Bruins’ pushback against a Senators team that had beaten them 7-2 just 10 days ago.​

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a snapshot from Michael Amadio off a 2-on-1 at 5:42. However, the B’s responded in the middle frame, pulling ahead with goals from Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly.

Geekie knotted the matchup 1-1 to open the second. After keeping the puck in the zone along the boards, Geekie crashed the net and poked in the rebound of Peeke’s shot from the right circle. It was Geekie’s 10th goal of the season, which is a team high, and an extension of his strong offensive start. It took Geekie until Jan. 11 last year to reach 10 goals; he has now hit it in early November.