Bruins Assign Matt Poitras and Michael Callahan to Providence

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 9, that the team has assigned forward Matt Poitras and defenseman Michael Callahan to Providence.

Poitras, 20, has appeared in 26 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has also skated in 23 games with Providence this season, tallying eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. Poitras has played in 59 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling six goals and 20 assists for 26 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, has appeared in eight games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has also skated in 35 games with Providence, recording one goal and five assists for six points. Callahan has played in 175 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

