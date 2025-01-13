Bruins Assign Marc McLaughlin to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has assigned forward Marc McLaughlin to Providence.

McLaughlin, 25, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, recording two goals. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward has also skated in 15 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying five goals and five assists for 10 points. McLaughlin has played in 150 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.