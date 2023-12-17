Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 17, that the team has assigned forward Jesper Boqvist and defenseman Ian Mitchell to Providence.

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in two games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward has also skated in 24 games with Providence this season, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points. Boqvist has played in 191 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. The Falun, Sweden native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, totaling two assists. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has skated in 94 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, recording four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.