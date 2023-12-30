Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 30, that the team has assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Providence.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Boston this season, totaling two assists. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has also skated in four games with Providence this season, recording one assist. Mitchell has played in 95 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

