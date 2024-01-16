Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 16, that the team has assigned goaltender Brandon Bussi to Providence.

Bussi, 25, has appeared in 20 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 10-6-3 with a 2.94 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 57 career AHL games with Providence with an overall record of 35-13-7. The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.