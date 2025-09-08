Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge  

The Boston Bruins announced today, September 8, the team’s roster and schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge.

Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge Roster:

Forwards: Dalton Bancroft, Cole Chandler, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Riley Duran, Dylan Edwards, Brett Harrison, Mavrick Lachance, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Jake Schmaltz, Cooper Simpson, Emmanuel Vermette

Defensemen: Grayson Burzynski, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Dylan MacKinnon, Oliver Turner, Mitch Young

Goaltenders: Ben Hrebik*, Simon Zajicek

*Attending on an invite basis

Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge Schedule:

Wednesday, September 10 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 10:45 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

Thursday, September 11 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 9:30 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

-Travel to Buffalo, NY

Friday, September 12 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

-Select players and staff available to media after the game

Saturday, September 13 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 9 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

Sunday, September 14 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Game vs. New Jersey Devils, 12 p.m.

-Select players and staff available to media after the game

-Travel to Boston, MA