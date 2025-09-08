Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge  

2025_Prospects Challenge
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today, September 8, the team’s roster and schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge.

Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge Roster:

Forwards: Dalton Bancroft, Cole Chandler, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Riley Duran, Dylan Edwards, Brett Harrison, Mavrick Lachance, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Jake Schmaltz, Cooper Simpson, Emmanuel Vermette

Defensemen: Grayson Burzynski, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Dylan MacKinnon, Oliver Turner, Mitch Young

Goaltenders: Ben Hrebik*, Simon Zajicek

*Attending on an invite basis

Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge Schedule:

Wednesday, September 10 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 10:45 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

Thursday, September 11 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 9:30 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

-Travel to Buffalo, NY

Friday, September 12 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

-Select players and staff available to media after the game

Saturday, September 13 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Practice, 9 a.m.

-Select players and staff will be available to media after practice

Sunday, September 14 (Harborcenter, Buffalo, NY)

-Game vs. New Jersey Devils, 12 p.m.

-Select players and staff available to media after the game

-Travel to Boston, MA

News Feed

Bruins Announce Affiliation Extension Agreement with Maine Mariners

Bruins 2025-26 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins Announce Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour 

NHL, Lightning, Bruins unveil 2026 Stadium Series logo for outdoor game

Hagens continuing to put in work despite hectic schedule

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, Presented by Ticketmaster

Bruins Sign John Farinacci on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2025 Prospects Challenge

Jeannot Believes His Style, Bruins Are Perfect Fit

Wenczkowski Makes Memorable Return to Warrior Ice Arena for Bruins Dev Camp

Former Bruin Lyndon Byers Passes Away at 61

Kuraly Embracing Challenge of Starting New Chapter

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Arvidsson Confident He’ll be Good Fit with Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton Oilers

Hagens Makes Strong First Impression at Bruins Dev Camp

Geekie Grateful to Be Remaining in Boston

Bruins to Not Issue Qualifying Offers to Seven Players