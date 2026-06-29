Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp, Presented by TD Bank

Boston's Development Camp opens on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Please find below the roster and schedule for the 2026 Boston Bruins Development Camp, presented by TD Bank. 

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER 

FORWARDS 

Nils Bartholdsson, Cole Chandler, (+) David Deputy, Beckett Hendrickson, Matvei Kotkov, Dean Letourneau, (+) Mason Marcellus, (++) William Moore, Jonathan Morello, Casper Nassen, Oscar Olsson, Chris Pelosi, Cooper Simpson, Cole Spicer, (+) Jaxsin Vaughan, Will Zellers

DEFENSEMEN 

Vashek Blanar, (+) Max Burkholder, Elliott Groenewold, Loke Johansson, Kristian Kostadinski, (+) Lincoln Krizizke, Dylan MacKinnon, Cullen McCrate, (+) Michael Neumeier, Liam Pettersson, Jacob Vandeven

GOALTENDERS 

(+) Kyle Chauvette, Roberto Henriquez, Yuri Ivanov, Max Lundgren

(+) Indicates player will be attending camp on an invite basis

(++) Indicates participation will be limited to off-ice activities

2026 BOSTON BRUINS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE 

(Times are subject to change)

 Monday, June 29 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (forwards), 9:50 a.m.   

- On-ice session (defensemen), 11:30 a.m.   

Tuesday, June 30 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (defensemen), 9:15 a.m.  

- On-ice session (forwards), 11 a.m.  

- Community Visits

- Boston Bruins Summer Camp, Warrior Ice Arena, 2 p.m.

           - Summer Reading, Westwood Public Library, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session (full group), 9:30 a.m. 

Thursday, July 2 (Warrior Ice Arena | Brighton, MA) 

- On-ice session/scrimmages (full group), 9:30 a.m.

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