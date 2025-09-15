Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Training Camp, pres. by Rapid7

BOSTON – Please see below for the roster and schedule for 2025 Boston Bruins Training Camp, presented by Rapid7, at Warrior Ice Arena. Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change.

BOSTON BRUINS 2025 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, Viktor Arvidsson, Dalton Bancroft, John Beecher, Matej Blumel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, Michael Eyssimont, John Farinacci, Morgan Geekie, Brett Harrison, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Elias Lindholm, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Jonathan Aspirot, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Loke Johansson, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke, Victor Soderstrom, Billy Sweezey, Max Wanner, Nikita Zadorov

Goaltenders: Luke Cavallin, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo, Jeremy Swayman, Simon Zajicek

BOSTON BRUINS 2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 17 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Training Camp opens (no on-ice practice)

General Manager Don Sweeney available to media, 12 p.m.

Head Coach Marco Sturm available to media, 12:30 p.m.

Please note that both media availabilities will be livestreamed on BostonBruins.com.

Thursday, September 18 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group A practice, 10 a.m.

Group B practice, 11:30 a.m.

Friday, September 19 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group B practice, 10 a.m.

Group A practice, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 20 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group A practice, 10 a.m.

Group A vs. Group B scrimmage, 11:10 a.m.

Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Group C practice, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 21 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

Monday, September 22 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group A practice, 10 a.m.

Group B practice, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, September 23 (Warrior Ice Arena / Madison Square Garden)

Morning skate, 10 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

Wednesday, September 24 (Boston, MA)

No scheduled practice or media availability

Thursday, September 25 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group A practice, 10 a.m.

Group B practice, 11:45 a.m.

Friday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Group A practice, 10 a.m.

Group B practice, 11:45 a.m.

Saturday, September 27 (Warrior Ice Arena / Wells Fargo Center)

Morning skate, 9 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

Sunday, September 28 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, September 29 (Warrior Ice Arena / TD Garden)

Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Tuesday, September 30 (Boston, MA)

No scheduled practice or media availability

Wednesday, October 1 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Practice, 11 a.m.

Thursday, October 2 (Warrior Ice Arena / Capital One Arena)

Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Friday, October 3 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 4 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)