Bruins Announce Programming and Details for Culmination of Centennial Celebration

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins today announced special initiatives and programming to culminate the club’s Centennial celebration, which will be officially marked by the Boston Bruins Centennial Game on Dec. 1, 2024, the 100th anniversary of the Bruins’ first game against the Montreal Maroons in 1924.

The weekend-long festivities beginning on Saturday, Nov. 30, will feature alumni appearances, youth programming and more, all designed to unite fans of all ages through a shared passion for Bruins hockey and to celebrate the theme of passing the torch to the next generation.

To honor the Bruins reaching this historic milestone, signage and special nods to the Black & Gold will be displayed throughout the city, including banners and decorations lining The Hub on Causeway.

PASS THE TORCH SHOWCASE

In collaboration with Massachusetts Hockey, SCORE Boston and Hockey East, the Bruins will host the Pass the Torch Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 30. This unique youth hockey event will feature Bruins alum Willie O’Ree and marks the end of the 100 Days of Hockey initiative, presented by Wegmans. The showcase will take place at Matthews Arena, the location of the Bruins’ first-ever game in 1924, from 12-4 p.m.

The showcase, which is intended to inspire the next generation of hockey players and encourage inclusivity in the sport, will feature teams from NHL-affiliated Hockey is for Everyone programs and USA Hockey’s special hockey disciplines.

CENTENNIAL MONUMENT UNVEILING

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the organization will unveil a commemorative statue to honor its alumni and celebrate a century of Bruins hockey. The statue, which is in the shape of a Bruins bear, was sculpted by Harry Weber, the same artist who previously sculpted and created the famous Bobby Orr statue that sits in front of TD Garden.

FAN FEST

Ahead of Sunday's game from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Fan Fest will be held on Canal Street, located between Causeway Street and Valenti Way. Fans will have the chance to participate in interactive hockey activities and games, explore Hockey Hall of Fame displays, participate in photo stations and enjoy music and entertainment.

BOSTON BRUINS CENTENNIAL GAME

The Boston Bruins Centennial celebration will officially culminate with the Boston Bruins Centennial Game, presented by Dunkin’, on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at TD Garden against the Montreal Canadiens. To purchase tickets for this special game, fans can visit here.

Inside the arena, all ticketed fans will receive individually numbered commemorative tickets to celebrate this historic milestone, on behalf of Dunkin’. Prior to the game, the Bruins will host a special pregame ceremony marked with appearances from several of the team's legendary alumni. The ceremony will look back on the club’s 100-year history, immortalizing legendary moments in a time capsule at center ice, and capture the theme of passing the puck to the next generation.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to be in their seats by 2:45 p.m. for the pregame ceremony.

Sunday afternoon’s game will be broadcast live on NESN, including full coverage of the ceremony, and can be heard on 102.5 FM. As part of the celebration, unique content, in-arena contests and entertainment will carry a celebratory theme throughout the night.

For more information, fans can visit BostonBruins.com/CentennialGame.

RETAIL

The Boston Bruins Centennial Game jerseys and a signature collection of Centennial merchandise are now available for purchase online at BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ‘47 at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114).

The ProShop powered by ’47 is open all week long, Sunday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays. Fans who wish to shop at the ProShop powered by ‘47 on non-event days can receive parking validation for up to one hour. Those who would like to stay in the know for exclusive sales and product news are encouraged to sign up for the BostonProShop Newsletter here.

BOSTON BRUINS FOUNDATION

The Bruins Foundation’s Centennial Jackpot 50/50 raffle, presented by DraftKings is now live and will close at the start of the third period during the Boston Bruins Centennial Game on Sunday, Dec. 1. Tickets can be purchased online at BostonBruins.com/5050.

In conjunction with 100 Days of Hockey, presented by Wegmans, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $100,000 in cash grants and additional prizes to local youth hockey teams and non-profit organizations through the Youth Hockey Fundraising Challenge. The challenge will end on Sunday, Dec. 1 and prizes including cash grants up to $25,000 will be awarded to three youth hockey programs based on their fundraising goals.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization became the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins celebrated its Centennial all year long during the 2023-24 season with a full slate of special events and initiatives. To view a retrospective of all of the festivities, click here. The Centennial celebration will culminate on December 1st at the club’s Centennial Game, which will mark the 100th anniversary to the day of when the Bruins played the Montreal Maroons in their inaugural game. The Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.