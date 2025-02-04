Bruins Activate Mark Kastelic; Assign Vinni Lettieri to Providence  

Roster Update
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 4, that the team has added forward Mark Kastelic to the active roster (Date of Injury: Jan. 20) and assigned forward Vinni Lettieri to Providence.

Kastelic, 25, has appeared in 45 games with the Bruins this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound forward has skated in 189 career NHL games, with Boston and Ottawa, totaling 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points. The Phoenix, Arizona native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Lettieri, 29, has appeared in 35 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward has also skated in eight games with Boston this season, tallying two goals. Lettieri has played in 312 career AHL games, totaling 134 goals and 138 assists for 272 points. The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Rangers in March 2017.

