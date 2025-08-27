Bruins 2025-26 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

The National Hockey League announced today, August 27, the league's official 2025-26 U.S. television broadcast schedule.

The Boston Bruins will have 17 nationally broadcast games this season on either ESPN, TNT or ABC, including their season opener on Wednesday, October 8 when they visit the Washington Capitals on TNT.

On Tuesday, October 21 the Bruins will host the Florida Panthers for their first nationally televised game of the season on ESPN.

Following the new year, the Bruins will be featured on ABC for six Saturday games: January 10 vs. the New York Rangers, February 28 at. the Philadelphia Flyers, March 7 vs. the Washington Capitals, March 14 at the Washington Capitals, March 21 vs. the Detroit Red Wings and April 11 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Sunday, February 1, Boston will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on ESPN.

Please note that NESN will locally broadcast all other regular season Bruins games. Every Bruins game for the 2025-26 season can be heard on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The national television broadcast schedule also includes the updated start time for one Bruins regular season game, which is reflected below.

Individual Game Tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

BOSTON BRUINS NATIONAL TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, October 8: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, October 21: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, November 11: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, November 28: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, January 10: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, January 13: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, January 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, February 1: 2026 NHL Stadium Series™, Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD (ESPN)

Wednesday, February 4: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, February 28: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, March 7: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, March 8: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, March 14: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, March 16: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, March 21: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 5: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, April 11: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

START TIME CHANGE:

Tuesday, December 9: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET (NESN)