Brazeau, Forbort “Options” to Return for Game 5

BOSTON – The Bruins will have a chance to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night and they may have a pair of players returning from injury when they take the ice for Game 5 against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Coach Jim Montgomery said that both winger Justin Brazeau and defenseman Derek Forbort are “options” to suit up as Boston aims to close out their longtime rivals.

“Forbort and Brazeau are options. We'll see [Tuesday] night if they're in the lineup or not. There are steps left to be made, but they're close,” Montgomery said following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Montgomery acknowledged that there is a level of “trepidation” in the idea of inserting Forbort into the middle of a postseason series, given the blue liner has missed nearly two months after undergoing multiple surgical procedures in early March.

Brazeau, meanwhile, has only missed roughly four weeks after suffering an upper-body injury on April 2 in Nashville.

“I feel good. It’s been a long couple weeks. I’m just waiting to get back in the lineup,” said Brazeau. “I’m excited…I’ve worked my entire life to get here. I’m excited to get out there and hopefully help out.”

The 26-year-old made his NHL debut in mid-February and burst onto the scene with five goals and seven points across 19 games before taking a heavy open-ice hit against the Predators that sidelined him for the last several weeks.

“The timing wasn’t great,” said Brazeau. “I felt like I was getting more comfortable in the league then something like that happens. It’s part of the game and you’ve just got to move forward with it.”

Brazeau said that he does not have any apprehension about potentially re-entering the lineup amid a playoff series, noting that the plan was always to have him return when he was back to full strength.

“I think that was the whole plan of taking time with it, making sure that I was at a point that when I go on the ice, I have no second thoughts and I can just play. I’m not really thinking about that too much,” he said.

The Ontario native added that “matching the physicality” in the postseason will be the biggest challenge when he does return to game action.

“It’s been a couple weeks and I’ve only played regular-season games,” said Brazeau. “But it’s something I’m excited about, it’s something in my game that I enjoy and getting to the hard areas. I’m excited for that.

“I think it’s something I’ve always done in my game. It’s nothing that I really have to change or anything. It’s just going out there and doing what I do.”