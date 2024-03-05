Swayman Makes 32 Saves as Bruins Slow Down Maple Leafs

Tavares cut it to 3-1 at 3:52 of the third period, shooting over Swayman’s right shoulder from the top of the left circle.

“We just made a few too many mistakes and (they were) just a little harder in certain areas,” Tavares said. “I thought they just did a little better job around their net than we did around ours. Playing against a team like Boston in games down the stretch, those are big difference-makers. Margins are very small, so I think it’s a good lesson for us today.”

Zacha responded to make it 4-1 at 10:35. He chipped the puck in from the right post after Pastrnak's wraparound pass hit the skate of Timothy Liljegren.

“They defended their net a lot better than we defended ours here,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “The quality of chances I thought that we gave up were more challenging than theirs.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Zacha, who did not take line rushes at the morning skate, was not expected to play after leaving the game on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

“He is such a great guy, and for him to come out and battle through his injury the way he did and produce the way he did, not even just produce, but his overall game, he competed so hard all night and was all around the puck in battles,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “The way he took control and led our group right from the first shift was great to see, and that’s what you feed off of, when guys are playing through injuries and competing at that level. So, much respect. When a guy is willing to lay his body on the line for you and play through that, you definitely want to repay the favor.”

NOTES: Pastrnak has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past four games. ... Zacha hadn't scored since Feb. 8 (12 games). ... DeBrusk only had two points (one goal, one assist) in his previous 15 games.