Swayman, Bruins Shut Out Lightning to End Three-Game Skid

Swayman, who was 0-4-2 in his previous six starts, got his fourth shutout of the season.

Cole Koepke scored twice for the Bruins (29-28-8), who had lost three straight.

Boston made five trades Friday, the day of the NHL Trade Deadline, and seven dating to Tuesday, which included dealing former captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We've been building for a while it feels like and we just haven't been getting the results," Swayman said. "For today to get the result after everything that happened yesterday, it just goes to show what we have in this locker room, even with the new faces. It's a huge testament for the guys that were here longer than I've been."