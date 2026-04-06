Bruins Secure Point But Fall to Flyers in Overtime

Martone also had an assist, and Dvorak had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (39-26-12). Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

Pavel Zacha scored and Korpisalo made 29 saves for Boston (43-26-9), which has lost three straight, including 3-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, but managed to maintain the first wild-card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"A huge point for us," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "Guys battled back. We wanted to have a power-play goal in the third and we did. 'Korpi' made some great saves. Unfortunate there in OT, but we'll definitely take that point."