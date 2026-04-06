PHILADELPHIA -- Porter Martone scored his first NHL goal to put the Philadelphia Flyers into third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Bruins Secure Point But Fall to Flyers in Overtime
Zacha scored Boston's lone goal in third period of 2-1 loss
Martone scored on his own rebound in front for a 5-on-3 power-play goal with 2:31 remaining. The play started when Trevor Zegras passed to Christian Dvorak at the left side of the net, who fed Martone in front. The forward stuck with it when his first shot was blocked, putting the second chance away by tucking the puck around Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo's left pad.
Martone also had an assist, and Dvorak had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (39-26-12). Dan Vladar made 18 saves.
Pavel Zacha scored and Korpisalo made 29 saves for Boston (43-26-9), which has lost three straight, including 3-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, but managed to maintain the first wild-card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
"A huge point for us," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "Guys battled back. We wanted to have a power-play goal in the third and we did. 'Korpi' made some great saves. Unfortunate there in OT, but we'll definitely take that point."
Just 35 seconds into the third period, Zacha tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal. Vladar stopped David Pastrnak's one-timer from the left side, but the puck landed just outside the post to his right. Casey Mittelstadt centered it to Zacha, who lifted it over a fallen Vladar from the top of the crease.
"He (Mittelstadt) looked at me quick," Zacha said. "He's a great passer. He could have probably scored himself but he gave it to me. It was a nice play by him."
NOTES: Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei had one shot on goal and three blocked shots in 16:16 of ice time in his return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov became the ninth Russia-born defenseman to play 800 NHL games.