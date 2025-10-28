Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

It was the second consecutive three-point game for Batherson, who also had two goals and an assist in a 7-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

“It’s huge,” Batherson said of the win. “Kind of just playing good defensively, leading to some offense. Obviously, the power play was good, special teams, so when you’re doing all of those things, you’re bound to score a few.”

Jake Sanderson had three assists, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for the Senators (5-4-1), who have won three straight and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves for his first win of the season; he was recalled from a conditioning stint with Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

“Big response,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said of Merilainen’s performance. “I think it’s been a battle for him. You know, he probably didn’t have his best camp that he envisioned, but he went down, played some games, worked hard. … It was nice to see him get the result.”

Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson each scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves for the Bruins (4-7-0), who have lost seven of their past eight.

“Probably not serious enough right from the start and that’s really unacceptable,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said.

The Senators were 4-for-5 on the power play; the Bruins were 0-for-1.

“We’re probably the worst penalized team in the League, so it finally caught up to us,” Sturm said. “You can blame the ref, whatever you want, but it’s on us if we’re going to do that and be in the box the whole time. It’s not going to work and not going to win hockey games.”

Geekie gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the first period. He intercepted a Zetterlund pass attempt near the Ottawa blue line and beat Merilainen glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

It was Geekie’s fifth goal in his past four games.

“It can’t get much worse, really,” Geekie said. “I don’t know, sorry. I just know how hard this group works and how bad everybody wants it, and then to show up like that is just, like, I don’t know.”

Batherson swept in a rebound off a Ridly Greig shot at the edge of the crease on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 10:25.