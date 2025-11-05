Khusnutdinov, Bruins rally past Islanders in shootout

Arvidsson tied the game 1-1 at 12:21. His stuff attempt at the left post was stopped by the pad of Sorokin, but the rebound deflected off the skate of Anders Lee into the net.

Horvat answered back just 45 seconds later to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. Following a turnover in the neutral zone, Mathew Barzal skated in on a 2-on-1 rush and passed across to Horvat, who scored short side off the post from the left circle.

Zacha tied the game 2-2 on the power play at 17:29 of the second. He buried a rebound into an open net after Charlie McAvoy's initial shot caromed to him off Sorokin's outstretched left pad.

Horvat scored his second goal of the game at 5:05 of the third period to put the Islanders back in front 3-2. Fresh out of the penalty box, Matthew Schaefer took a stretch pass from Kyle Palmieri and immediately fed Horvat, who skated in stride over the blue line before beating Swayman glove side from the high slot.

“In the third, I thought that we had our chances to take a two-goal lead and either the goalie made a good save or we just missed the net on some,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “It was a hard-fought game, a game that could have gone either way, and I thought we played well enough to win.”

After Khusnutdinov tied the game again for Boston, Schaefer had a chance to win it in the waning seconds of regulation, but his rush attempt on the power play was denied in tight by Swayman.

“I love the intensity when the game gets like that,” Swayman said. “It’s just one shot at a time. You want to keep an even-keeled mindset, but it does make the game more enjoyable. Fans are getting into it, the boys are getting into it, and that's why we play this game, for intense moments and extreme competitiveness.”

NOTES: Horvat has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past five games. ... Zacha extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). ... Schaefer has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four games.