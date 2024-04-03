Ullmark, Bruins Shut Out Predators to Extend Lead in Atlantic

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (43-28-4), who have lost three consecutive games after going 16-0-2 in their previous 18.

“I thought it was a great hockey game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought it was a playoff-type game. I thought we went toe-to-toe with a really good hockey team. I actually thought we got better as the game got on. I really liked our second and third periods where I thought we were taking over the game. We put ourselves in great position for somebody to make a play. Unfortunately, we made a play going the wrong way.”

Charlie Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 13:18 of the third period, beating Saros on a backhand-to-forehand deke on a short-handed breakaway. The play started with Ullmark getting the puck up the ice to Brad Marchand, who found Coyle entering the zone.

“Those are playoff-type games where it’s 0-0 or low scoring or whatever it is,” Coyle said. “It’s kind of a battle to see what team will break first. That’s stuff we kind of talk about in between periods and on the bench. There’s always things you can fine-tune throughout the game, and we addressed those. But our overall game, you don’t want to stray away from that. We figured we’d get our opportunities if we just stuck to it.”