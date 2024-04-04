Boston Bruins Foundation Exceeds Million-Dollar Goal for “March to a Million” 50/50 Jackpot to Benefit Community Organizations 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins Foundation announced today the “March to a Million” 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, exceeded the million-dollar fundraising goal, with a final number of $1,119,750; the biggest jackpot in Boston Bruins history. In honor of the Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary, half of the historic pot will support New England-based nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health, wellness, education and athletics.

Along with the grand prize, additional winning tickets were chosen with prizes including tickets to Bruins games, signed memorabilia, additional cash prizes and more, with over eight winners throughout the month.

“We are extremely proud to have exceeded our million-dollar goal in honor of the Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO of the Bruins and Founder of the Bruins Foundation. “Congratulations to the Bruins Foundation Team for the impactful work they do across New England to support our region where help is needed most.”

The Bruins Foundation has raised more than $65M since inception in 2004, with every dollar raised going back into the community.

“Reaching our March to a Million goal was a massive team effort,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Bruins Foundation. “We extend our sincerest thank you to the fans who have supported the Foundation over the 20 years and to everyone who bought a raffle ticket this month. We also thank our friends at NESN for their help in supporting our efforts. We are so proud to continue to help our community.”

Fans can purchase tickets for upcoming 50/50 raffles benefiting the Bruins Foundation by visiting the link here or purchasing on the concourse at Bruins games throughout the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

Visit bostonbruins.com/foundation for more information on the Bruins Foundation.